The Ronnie O’Sullivan Shop will open on April 9 in the former Flannels unit at the Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

The shop will also give fans the opportunity to both play and watch the game, relax and have a drink, and the chance to buy a range of memorabilia and signed items by Ronnie and greats of the game.

All of the Rocket’s, as Ronnie O’Sullivan is affectionately known by fans, career trophies will be on display in the shop, including the first-ever trophy he won in 1985. There will also be meet and greet sessions with the man himself as well as other players.

'The Rocket' Ronnie O'Sullivan is a six time world champion.

The pop-up shop was previously opened in 2021 and this year has doubled in size. It will create six jobs.

Ronnie O’Sullivan said: “Bringing the shop back to Sheffield is something that means a lot to me as it gives the fans an opportunity to see a lot of my personal items.

“I have received unbelievable support over the years from fans of the game all over the world and doing something like this enables me to give something back to them and create somewhere they can come and immerse themselves in the world of snooker.

“Sheffield has become somewhat of a second home, so it is the perfect location for the shop. I am really looking forward to having the shop open again and being able to offer an even better experience this time.

“I am planning to drop into the shop and meet as many fans as possible, which is something that I love to do. Although, hopefully, I will be quite busy playing throughout the World Championships at The Crucible as well.”

