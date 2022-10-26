The CNBC International and TalkTV presenter said she is looking forward to an evening that will “celebrate and champion the region’s outstanding business community”. The event takes place on November 23 at Headingley Stadium, Leeds and tickets are selling fast following the recent announcement of the expanded shortlist.

She said: “The past few years have been a time of unparalleled challenges for businesses everywhere. As an international journalist and broadcaster, I have watched companies around the world weather pandemic restrictions, supply chain disruptions, economic uncertainty and government instability.

“British businesses, in particular, have proven to be impressively resilient in the face of significant adversity.

Rosanna Lockwood will be the host for the evening.

"So, it is an honour to be hosting this year's Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards, to celebrate and champion the region's outstanding business community and its bright future. I am excited for the evening that lies ahead."