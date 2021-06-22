Rotherham-based Harworth Group secures planning approval

Lynda Shillaw, chief executive of Harworth, says "securing planning for our Wingates development marks a significant milestone for us".

The site at Wingates is adjacent to Junction 6 of the M61 and is in close proximity to Harworth's existing Logistics North site.

The Rotherham-based firm has progressed Logistics North through a range of delivery options, including land sales, direct development and joint ventures, enabling the scheme to be delivered in eight years. Today over 5,500 people are employed at the site across three million sq ft of Grade A logistics and manufacturing space.

Lynda Shillaw, chief executive of Harworth, said: "Securing planning for our Wingates development marks a significant milestone for us and will have a substantial positive effect on the local economy in terms of construction, permanent jobs and investment.

"It will allow Bolton businesses to expand, while at the same time improving highways infrastructure and protecting local biodiversity and green spaces.

"Harworth has a proven track record of delivering large scale employment space, for example at our nearby Logistics North site, and we look forward to replicating this success as we work with local stakeholders to bring these exciting plans forward."

