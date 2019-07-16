Rotherham-based Harworth Group sells three areas of land for major housing schemes - here’s where

Land regeneration firm Harworth Group has sold three separate areas of residential land at two of its major developments in Yorkshire for a total sum of £22.2m.

The Rotherham-based firm said the land will deliver 441 new homes. At its Waverley development in Rotherham, Harworth has sold two areas of land at its 740-acre mixed use development. It has sold 11 acres of engineered land to Taylor Wimpey, for the construction of 175 new family homes, and 12 acres to Barratt Homes, for the construction of 177 new homes. In a third transaction, the company has sold eight acres of land at its Prince of Wales development in Pontefract to regional housebuilder Avant Homes for the delivery of 89 homes.

Owen Michaelson, Chief Executive of Harworth, said: “These are three excellent individual deals for the business that reflect two key fundamentals – the ongoing strength of the Yorkshire property market; and the ongoing popularity of our engineered land with housebuilders, with Taylor Wimpey, Barratt and Avant all being repeat customers.

“The overall receipt also reflects the ongoing maturity of two of our major developments, reflecting our skill as master developers to create attractive new places to live and work.”