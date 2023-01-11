The merger aims to strengthen Parseq’s market position in the UK by expanding the range of products and services it offers clients and support its international expansion, which includes plans to enter the US market in the second half of 2023
Craig Naylor-Smith, CEO of Parseq, said: “Column’s services perfectly complement our range of technology-driven back-office processing and finance and administration solutions.
“This integration of our skillsets and services will help us grow our client base here in the UK, add new value to our existing client relationships and strengthens our global presence – which helps support our UK clients’ 24/7 operations and business continuity.”
Column is headquartered in Pune, India, and is a sister company to Parseq within the portfolio of shared owner Parabellum Investments.
Following the merger, in the coming months Column will trade as Parseq, and its managing director, Dheeraj Gupta, will report to Craig Naylor-Smith.
Mr Naylor-Smith added: “The merger closely follows the acquisition of the Tall Group which was announced earlier this month and brings Parseq’s total headcount to more than 520 staff worldwide. Parseq’s specialist teams now work from 12 offices across the UK, Bulgaria and India.”
“The past 12 months have seen us secure significant new business, including welcoming the BT Group to our now more than 75-strong client portfolio. We have also recently announced the significant acquisition of the Tall Group. We have an ambitious strategy to build on this momentum during 2023 and beyond – at home, and overseas – and Column’s team will be a critical part of this journey. We’re pleased to welcome them to the team from all here at Parseq.”