Rotherham-based business services and IT provider Parseq has merged with IT services specialist Column Software Solutions (Column) to target new markets in the UK and overseas.

The merger aims to strengthen Parseq’s market position in the UK by expanding the range of products and services it offers clients and support its international expansion, which includes plans to enter the US market in the second half of 2023

Craig Naylor-Smith, CEO of Parseq, said: “Column’s services perfectly complement our range of technology-driven back-office processing and finance and administration solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This integration of our skillsets and services will help us grow our client base here in the UK, add new value to our existing client relationships and strengthens our global presence – which helps support our UK clients’ 24/7 operations and business continuity.”

Craig Naylor-Smith, CEO, Parseq

Advertisement Hide Ad

Column is headquartered in Pune, India, and is a sister company to Parseq within the portfolio of shared owner Parabellum Investments.

Following the merger, in the coming months Column will trade as Parseq, and its managing director, Dheeraj Gupta, will report to Craig Naylor-Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Naylor-Smith added: “The merger closely follows the acquisition of the Tall Group which was announced earlier this month and brings Parseq’s total headcount to more than 520 staff worldwide. Parseq’s specialist teams now work from 12 offices across the UK, Bulgaria and India.”