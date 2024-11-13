Rotherham Council to write off more than £460,000 from regeneration project
The debt stems from a regeneration scheme known as the Westgate Demonstrator Project, an initiative led by RMBC in partnership with developer Iliad (Rotherham) Ltd.
The project aimed to revitalise Westgate with new buildings and infrastructure, including a mix of residential, commercial, and leisure spaces.
Council documents reveal that the developer, Iliad, failed to pay a lease premium to the authority after completing the project in 2013.
A report to the council says that RMBC has been unable to recover the £466,360.22 owed, despite pursuing the matter through various channels.
It adds: “The council has pursued this debt through a variety of channels over a significant period of time, however, it is now believed that all avenues have been exhausted and the debt should be written off.
“The council has used the normal debt collection routes to no avail.
“The debt stems from an old regeneration scheme where RMBC entered into a development agreement with the developer Iliad to deliver the Westgate Demonstrator Project.
“Under the terms of the development agreement just prior to commencement of construction on site Iliad and the Council would enter into a long-term lease.
“As the buildings were completed Iliad would then pay to the council a lease. Premium.
“However, Iliad got into significant financial difficulty and were unable to meet the lease premium and ultimately fell into liquidation.
“Provision has previously been made in the council’s accounts for the potential that this would need to be written off.”
