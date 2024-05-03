Rotherham firm Magtec wins big order for pioneering battery pack product

Rotherham-based Magtec has designed and developed a next-generation lithium ion battery pack for specialist automotive and industrial applications in the construction and agriculture sectors.

The innovative company has started volume production of MAGPAC after winning an initial order for 120 units with an British manufacturer and exporter.

The firm making the order has not been named but is described by Magtec as “world-class”.

Tom Rock, who led the development of the new battery pack.

Magtec will be showcasing the product at the Innovate UK stand at Battery Cells and Systems Expo at NEC Birmingham on May 14 and 15.

MAGPAC is a compact battery pack with built-in battery management system and lightning-fast charging capabilities, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum productivity.

Its control interface enables seamless integration with existing systems, simplifying installation and operation.

The high density battery can store up to 6kWh of energy, providing ample power for extended usage, and is encased in rugged housing to protect against environmental hazards, ideal for the yellow goods industry.

Its development was led by mechanical engineer Tom Rock, who joined Magtec as a graduate trainee.

Mr Rock said: “MAGPAC can be adapted to lots of industrial and automotive applications and is equipped with state-of-the-art control, management and safety systems.

“Our automotive grade technology differentiates MAGPAC from other products which use battery cells intended for energy storage and stationary applications and are less able to withstand vibrations and sharp movement.”

Andrew Gilligan, managing director at Magtec, added: “Despite its deceptively small size, MAGPAC packs a punch for specialist applications in sectors with challenging operating conditions.

“We see a significant opportunity for MAGPAC as a reliable drop-in replacement for older generation battery packs that depend on obsolete cells.

“The fact that a prestigious British engineering group has already placed a substantial order for MAGPAC shows the market appetite for our latest innovation.

“It is another example of Magtec’s ability to transform cutting-edge research and development into successful products for the transportation sector.”

Magtec designs, manufactures and supplies electric vehicle drive systems and complete EVs greater than seven tonnes for the commercial vehicle, rail, defence and logistics industries.

Linen trucks for the Welsh NHS, open-top buses for Oxford tourists and bin lorries serving York are among the examples of vehicles which have been provided with Magtec technology in recent years.