Rotherham hotel opening helps Travelodge increase revenue with chain 'optimistic' for future

The budget hotel group opened a 69-room Travelodge in Rotherham in July as part of the town’s Forge Island regeneration project which has also seen a new cinema open.

Travelodge reported revenues of £786 million for the nine months to the end of September, about 0.5 per cent higher than the £782 million reported this time last year.

It the opening of five new hotels in England, including the one in Rotherham, as helping to drive that performance, along with taking on five new Spanish hotels.

A new Travelodge opened in Rotherham this summer

Travelodge plans to open a further five hotels in the UK next year.

In November, Travelodge acquired a 24,000 sq ft Central London office building in St Paul’s for conversion into a 95-room hotel, pending planning permission.

Travelodge said in the last nine months it has enjoyed more bookings around Wimbledon and Justin Timberlake concerts but flagged lower room prices dragging on its sales.

“Resilient” demand from leisure and business travellers in the UK led to a slight increase in the number of rooms being occupied over the period, Travelodge said.

But this was offset by lower room costs, particularly in London.

It said bookings slowed in October due to poor weather and there being fewer events, but they have started to pick up in more recent weeks, particularly in regional locations.

Jo Boydell, Travelodge’s chief executive, said: “Bookings in the quarter were supported by leisure events such as Wimbledon, the British Grand Prix, Kings of Leon and Justin Timberlake music concerts, as well as business meetings and events such as the European Society of Cardiology event at ExCeL London and the Farnborough International Airshow.”

But she said the firm is continuing to “navigate the impact of inflationary cost pressures” which include higher energy costs and successive increases in the national living wage.

Furthermore, Travelodge estimates its business costs are set to jump by about £21 million next year.

This is due to the combined impact of another minimum wage hike in April, and a higher rate of employer national insurance set to push up tax bills.

It said the increase in the National Living Wage will contribute to £12m in extra costs with extra National Insurance contributions costing the business in the region of £9m.

The business said it is still positive about the immediate future: “Coupled with favourable UK market supply dynamics, Travelodge is optimistic about the future trading environment.”

Travelodge said it is minimising costs as much as possible, including by using robot vacuums across its hotels.