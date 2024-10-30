Rotherham Market: demolition of former Drummond Street shops begins as part of major town centre development

Work has started on the demolition of the former Drummond Street shops – also known as the Guardian Centre buildings – at the Rotherham Markets site this week, paving the way for the development’s new town centre library.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 30th Oct 2024, 16:45 BST

Once cleared, the site will become the location for the new modern, central library, which will tie into the refurbishment of the indoor and outdoor-covered markets, and extensive public realm improvements. The demolition of the Guardian Centre buildings will last approximately six weeks.

The new library will feature a dedicated children’s area, café, community meeting spaces, working spaces, a business development facility and IT centre.

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Robert Taylor, said: “We are committing to investing in Rotherham’s future, and the removal of the older buildings brings us one step closer to a fantastic market development which will contain dynamic spaces for all to enjoy, whilst providing exciting opportunities for local businesses.”

Left to right: Mark Pedelty, works manager, Henry Boot Construction, Adam Houlston, senior project manager, Henry Boot Construction, Lee Rowbotham, director, Demex, Councillor Robert Taylor, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.placeholder image
Rotherham Indoor Market currently remains open for business during the works.

Once the demolition of the Drummond Street shops is complete in December, the 3,500sqm outdoor market canopy – including fabric cover, support wires, and structural frame – will be removed in stages. Work on the entire Rotherham Markets development is expected to complete in 2027.

Lead contractor for the Rotherham Markets redevelopment, Henry Boot Construction, said it was “keen to support the local supply chain wherever possible” and has appointed Rotherham-based Demex as its demolition subcontractor.

Tony Shaw, MD of Henry Boot Construction, said: “This work is making way for the future vision of the town centre – one that will help increase footfall and drive further growth and investment in the town."

