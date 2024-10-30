Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once cleared, the site will become the location for the new modern, central library, which will tie into the refurbishment of the indoor and outdoor-covered markets, and extensive public realm improvements. The demolition of the Guardian Centre buildings will last approximately six weeks.

The new library will feature a dedicated children’s area, café, community meeting spaces, working spaces, a business development facility and IT centre.

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Robert Taylor, said: “We are committing to investing in Rotherham’s future, and the removal of the older buildings brings us one step closer to a fantastic market development which will contain dynamic spaces for all to enjoy, whilst providing exciting opportunities for local businesses.”

Left to right: Mark Pedelty, works manager, Henry Boot Construction, Adam Houlston, senior project manager, Henry Boot Construction, Lee Rowbotham, director, Demex, Councillor Robert Taylor, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

Rotherham Indoor Market currently remains open for business during the works.

Once the demolition of the Drummond Street shops is complete in December, the 3,500sqm outdoor market canopy – including fabric cover, support wires, and structural frame – will be removed in stages. Work on the entire Rotherham Markets development is expected to complete in 2027.

Lead contractor for the Rotherham Markets redevelopment, Henry Boot Construction, said it was “keen to support the local supply chain wherever possible” and has appointed Rotherham-based Demex as its demolition subcontractor.

