Rotherham’s Bassingthorpe Farm: Blueprint for ’21st century garden community’ given green light

Plans for a “21st century garden community” near Rotherham town centre have taken a step closer to reality, after councillors adopted a planning framework to guide the scheme for 2,000 new homes, a school and community facilities.

The development at Bassingthorpe Farm, first earmarked for housing in the borough’s Local Plan in 2014, is now expected to deliver around 2,000 homes along with a new primary school, health hub and community facilities.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet approved the Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) on Monday (15 September), making it a material consideration in future planning decisions and setting out how applications for the site will be assessed.

During the meeting, Councillor John Williams, cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy said: “In adopting this report, there’s going to be no works happening tomorrow, next week or next month. Nothing’s going to immediately happen. This is a planning technical exercise, it’s setting out that clear guidance and information to a future potential developer to then bring forward the development.”

Council leader Councillor Chris Read added: “If and when housing proposals are brough forward, we want those to be good quality proposals. We want [Bassingthorpe] to be a sustainable neighbourhood where people want to live.

“We want it to have good public transport access, homes that people want to live in, and a community that fits within our wider Rotherham community. That’s the purpose of trying to put some planning rules around it.”

The blueprint places strong emphasis on infrastructure, with new junctions planned at Fenton Road, Car Hill and Barbot Hill Road, as well as improvements to the A629 New Wortley Road roundabout. Proposals also include funding to extend or provide new bus services and create new walking and cycling links between Greasbrough, Rotherham town centre and the planned mainline railway station.

Education and healthcare form a central part of the vision, with land and funding secured for a new primary school with Early Years and SEND provision, together with contributions to expand nearby secondary schools.

An on-site health hub is also planned to serve the new neighbourhood.

A new park will be created at the heart of the development, alongside play areas, allotments and green corridors designed to support wildlife. The listed Bassingthorpe Farm buildings are earmarked for sensitive reuse as part of a community hub, preserving the site’s heritage within the new scheme.

When the site was first identified for development, early estimates suggested it could accommodate up to 2,400 homes. Following new technical work on ground conditions and the impact of former mining activity, the council now expects the figure to be closer to 2,000.

The SPD was revised after a consultation earlier this year, which drew 59 responses from residents, community groups and other stakeholders. Concerns centred on the loss of green space, extra traffic in Greasbrough and whether new services would be delivered alongside housing.

In response, a report to the council said the framework gives clearer commitments on transport assessments, the use of Section 106 agreements to secure funding for infrastructure, and guidance on biodiversity and climate resilience.

What this means for residents

Traffic: New junctions are planned at Car Hill, Barbot Hill Road, Fenton Road and Henley Rise. Several local roads, including Scrooby Lane and Lowfield Lane, will be reviewed as part of a wider transport strategy. Expect long-term roadworks and changes to junction layouts.

Schools: A new 2.5-form entry primary school is earmarked for the site, but secondary pupils will rely on extensions to existing schools. Some families may see pressure on places before the new school opens.

Healthcare: A new health hub is proposed, but until it is delivered, nearby GP surgeries may face extra demand.

Green space: Areas such as Clough Streamside and Bassingthorpe Springs will be protected and enhanced, with a promise of at least 10% biodiversity net gain. A new neighbourhood park will form the centrepiece of the scheme.

Timescales: The scheme will be built in phases over 20 years. Early work is expected on the western and southern edges of the site, meaning nearby residents may see construction traffic and disruption first.