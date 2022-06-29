Roxy will be based in Sheffield’s Telephone House venue, offering a variety of games including American pool, beer pong, shuffleboard, ice-free curling and duckpin bowling.
Joel Mitchell, Brand Development and commercial manager for Roxy Leisure said: ‘’It was only a matter of time before Roxy found a home in Sheffield.”
"The Telephone House venue is simply perfect, with plenty of room for our wealth of gaming options and a prime location in the heart of the city’s buzzing nightlife scene.’’
‘’Whether you’re out for a bite to eat and a few games of shuffleboard or need to host a lively stag or hen do with lots of different personalities to please, Roxy is the ultimate all-in-one entertainment venue. We look forward to welcoming the people of Sheffield to our newest bar and I am confident the unique Roxy formula will resonate with locals.’’