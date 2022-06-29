Roxy Ball Room to open its latest venue in Sheffield this summer

The entertainment bar brand Roxy Ball Room is opening its latest venue in Sheffield this summer.

By Greg Wright
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 3:21 pm

Roxy will be based in Sheffield’s Telephone House venue, offering a variety of games including American pool, beer pong, shuffleboard, ice-free curling and duckpin bowling.

Joel Mitchell, Brand Development and commercial manager for Roxy Leisure said: ‘’It was only a matter of time before Roxy found a home in Sheffield.”

Sign up to our Business newsletter

"The Telephone House venue is simply perfect, with plenty of room for our wealth of gaming options and a prime location in the heart of the city’s buzzing nightlife scene.’’

The entertainment bar brand Roxy Ball Room is opening its latest venue in Sheffield this summer.

Read More

Read More
Redmayne Bentley chooses Wellington Place in Leeds for its new headquarters

‘’Whether you’re out for a bite to eat and a few games of shuffleboard or need to host a lively stag or hen do with lots of different personalities to please, Roxy is the ultimate all-in-one entertainment venue. We look forward to welcoming the people of Sheffield to our newest bar and I am confident the unique Roxy formula will resonate with locals.’’

Roxy Ball RoomSheffieldAmerican