Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

"The Telephone House venue is simply perfect, with plenty of room for our wealth of gaming options and a prime location in the heart of the city’s buzzing nightlife scene.’’

‘’Whether you’re out for a bite to eat and a few games of shuffleboard or need to host a lively stag or hen do with lots of different personalities to please, Roxy is the ultimate all-in-one entertainment venue. We look forward to welcoming the people of Sheffield to our newest bar and I am confident the unique Roxy formula will resonate with locals.’’