Redmayne Bentley chooses Wellington Place in Leeds for its new headquarters

The firm previously had offices in Albion Place, Merton House and Butts Court on Albion Street in Leeds before moving to Bond Court in 2011.

Paul Pavia, commercial director at MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, said: “Redmayne Bentley is a long-established business with its roots in Leeds and is recognised as a key player in the city’s financial sector, so we couldn’t be more pleased that they have chosen Wellington Place as its head office.

“Wellington Place is a leading destination for major public and private sector organisations, from the likes of HMRC to international giants such as Allianz. We look forward to welcoming others to join our community.”

Liz Dean, Director of HR at Redmayne Bentley and Phil Armitage, Director of Stockbroking at Redmayne Bentley.

Liz Dean, Director of HR at Redmayne Bentley, commented: “The team at Redmayne Bentley is vital to our success. Our new office at Wellington Place provides a high-quality environment and tools for those who choose hybrid working while supporting the fantastic culture and wellbeing of our people. We also look forward to welcoming clients and business contacts into our new space.”

JLL was the agent letting for Wellington Place with Knight Frank acting for Redmayne Bentley.

Jeff Pearey, Director of Letting Agents JLL, said: “Attracting Redmayne Bentley to Wellington Place is another endorsement of the quality of buildings, location and environment that the development offers.

“As occupiers continue to drive the re-occupation of their offices, it is essential that business decision makers recognises that it is about more than just the office itself but also the wider surroundings and amenity that will assist with the retention of staff. Redmayne Bentley is joining a growing number of businesses that already enjoy what Wellington Place has to offer.”