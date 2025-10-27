Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE said the hub would also seek to help start-up and spin-out businesses in the region become “future ready”.

It comes as the Academy today opens its new Enterprise Hub in Sheffield, designed to support local engineering and technology innovators and entrepreneurs with equity-free funding, smart and flexible training and mentoring from industry experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hub is the Academy’s sixth location outside of London, alongside Belfast, Swansea, Glasgow, Liverpool and Newcastle.

Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE, CEO of the Royal Accademy of Engineering.

Dr Sillem said: “When we did a big study on engineering, economy and place, one of the big themes that surprised me was how much our engineering heritage – which you can trace back to Roman times in some places – is reflected in the core capabilities that still exist in different regions.

“I think that sense of heritage influences how people feel about what they're going to study at college or university, or what jobs they think are going to be a source of employment.

“The best possible scenario is when you can build on your great history to create an even better future, but that doesn't happen without a lot of effort. So part of what we try to do at the hubs is play our part in the process of enabling everyone to draw on those existing strengths, but also making themselves more future ready.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The academy said it believes that Sheffield and the wider South Yorkshire region hold the “vital ingredients” to grow the number of local emerging deep tech companies.

Sheffield is home to over 60,000 students across the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University, as well as being home to a number of major manufacturing companies and innovation hubs, such as the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

Gillian Gregg, associate director in regional engagement at the Academy, said she hoped the new hub could also help to boost investment in companies starting out in the region.

She said: “There are significant challenges in the regional piece in Yorkshire around investment levels, whether that's venture capital, even at angel pre-seed level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thats not unique to Yorkshire, it's the case in a number of regions outside London and the South East.

“Thats certainly an area where there's a level of maturity that the region hasn't reached yet, and that hopefully our network and investment experience will help to fast-track a bit.

“The way we would look to support that is by bringing different investors in, but also we can provide a shop window into the level of tech and engineering entrepreneurship in the region.

“Hopefully we can make it easier for external investors to see the portfolio across the region. I think there's lots of work to be done there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, added in a statement: "The launch of the Royal Academy of Engineering Enterprise Hub in Sheffield is yet more evidence of South Yorkshire’s ambition to build a bigger, better, and fairer economy. It adds further strength to our local innovation ecosystem and will help our businesses start, scale, and lead global industries.