This is the first time the museum, which was established in Leeds in 1996, has owned the land outright, which includes the waterfront buildings next to the museum.

The deal has been made possible by a Government-backed loan via the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, the museum said.

The Armouries said: “This land purchase creates further possibilities for the Royal Armouries to leverage the waterfront location to further develop the site and stimulate major economic growth in the city and beyond. Possibilities include new multi-use riverside arts, events and conferences spaces.”

Since 2022, the Royal Armouries has hosted the large-scale UK Real Estate, Investment & Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF), which welcomes well over 16,000 people to the site and is expected to generate close to £30million for the local economy in 2025. (Photo supplied on behalf of UKREiiF)

Speaking at UKREiiF about how cultural institutions can underpin regeneration, Nat Edwards, Director General and Master of the Armouries said:

“This £11.69m Government loan for the Royal Armouries to purchase the land outright is an investment in the future. It gives the Royal Armouries full control over the museum site for the first time and puts the organisation in a better position to drive future development for the benefit of Leeds. The Royal Armouries’ track record of successfully hosting events like UKREiiF, which generate £30 million for the local economy, shows what cultural venues can achieve with the right ambition and the right partners. With ownership of the land secured with a Government-backed loan via the Department for Culture, Media & Sport, the next step is to secure investment to substantially increase the capacity to grow conference, event and hotel capacity at Leeds Dock.”

Museums Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “I’m delighted that the Royal Armouries are moving ahead with this ambitious and exciting scheme. It will make much more long-term economic sense and enable one of our great museums which families love to visit to flourish long into the future.”