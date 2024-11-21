Royal Mail owner says it cannot rule out job cuts after £120m Budget hit

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Seidenberg, chief executive of parent firm International Distribution Services, said measures from Rachel Reeves’ Budget will “hit us harder compared to our competitors”.

The firm said a £134 million write-down linked to the increase had stopped it returning to profit for the past six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, which employs around 130,000 workers, said the jump in costs meant that reforms to its universal service obligations – which currently requires it to make first-class deliveries six days a week – are “more urgent”.

The group behind Royal Mail has warned it cannot rule out job cuts or price hikes in the face of a £120 million hit from the autumn Budget national insurance changes. (Photo by John Giles/PA Wire)

The Chancellor revealed a £25.7 billion change to employers’ National Insurance contributions in the Budget, which would increase the rate of tax and reduce the threshold at which firms must pay.

It is the latest major business to caution that workers and customers could face an impact from the rise in business taxes, which also comes alongside a rise in the national living wage.

Mr Seidenberg said: “We are seeing quite a significant burden from the increase. We are looking at measures but it is too early to say what we will do. They will be about pricing, cost efficiencies and other ways we can move forward.” Asked if this could lead to job losses, he said it was too early to say but would not rule it out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anything that would impact our people would be a last resort but we are working this through,” he added.

The boss said the company – which agreed a takeover deal earlier this year – could look at increasing automation in order to help it address the increase in its cost burden.

Mr Seidenberg said the rise in its costs increased the need for service reform, with the company hoping for a decision from regulator Ofcom of a review in its universal service obligations by early next year.

In September, Ofcom said it was considering allowing Royal Mail to ditch Saturday deliveries for second-class letters as part of the consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came as IDS improved its profitability over the past half-year and hailed progress in its major transformation plan.

The company has undergone a major overhaul, in which thousands of jobs were axed from 2022 as Royal Mail was impacted by industrial action. It also comes as it awaits approval over its proposed £3.57 billion takeover by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.