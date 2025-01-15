Royal Mail reports parcel boost over Christmas as £3.6bn takeover nears completion

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International Distribution Services (IDS) said Royal Mail delivered more than 99 per cent of items that were posted on or before the recommended cut off date in time for Christmas.

It saw revenues lift 2.4 per cent across Royal Mail in the three months to the end of December, with sales of parcels up 3.2 per cent and a 1.4 per cent rise for letters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group said addressed letters continued to fall by volume, down 7 per cent, but that this was offset by stamp price rises.

The owner of Royal Mail said it remains on track to return to annual profit after a parcel boost over Christmas as its £3.6 billion takeover by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky nears completion. ( Photo by Chris Radburn/PA Wire)

Parcel sales across the UK by volume remained unchanged, at 334 million, but revenues rose 2.5 per cent to £1.02bn as prices rose, while the division was boosted by a better performance internationally, where revenues jumped 6.6 per cent to £227m.

The performance has kept the group on course to return to adjusted operating profit, before voluntary redundancy costs, in 2024-25 this fiscal year, “despite the difficult market environment”, IDS said.

The figures come as the takeover of IDS by Mr Kretinsky’s EP Group is expected to finalise by the end of the first quarter, having been cleared by the Government last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IDS confirmed on Tuesday that the deal had received clearance by European and American regulators.

Martin Seidenberg, chief executive of IDS, said: “At Royal Mail, we have made more progress to adapt to customer demand.

“Successful execution of our union agreements is bringing increased operational flexibility, which together with increased automation, and thousands of new vehicles, is leading to improved reliability.”

He added: “Whilst the market backdrop remains difficult, we are focused on strategic delivery and mitigation of inflationary pressures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group warned in November that it was facing a £120m hit from the incoming national insurance tax hike and that it could not rule out job cuts or price hikes to offset the blow.

Its latest update showed that total group revenue rose 0.8 per cent to £3.6bn as Royal Mail outperformed its international parcel arm GLS, where revenues fell 2 per cent but rose 2.5 per cent with acquisitions and disposals stripped out.

Royal Mail reported a strong performance from its UK tracked parcel offering, with packages by volume up 19 per cent to 188 million.