RSH Group Appointed as Key Distributor for PEVA UK's Professional Skin Protection Range

PEVA UK has announced the appointment of the company’s first official distributor, as they expand the availability of their professional skin protection products across British industries.

Sheffield-based Rubber Safety and Hygiene (RSH Group) is the first company to come on board as a PEVA UK key distributor. As a leading supplier of industrial products specialising in industrial rubber, PPE, corporate clothing, and cleaning supplies, RSH Group is a great fit for PEVA UK.

PEVA UK, with its 55-year heritage in Germany, brings to the British market an extensive range of professional skin protection products, including protective barrier creams, daily skin cleansing solutions, and restorative skincare products. The company is known for its commitment to environmental responsibility, using only natural abrasives in its products instead of plastic particles.

With their distribution network growing, opportunities for other PEVA UK distributors remain limited. The company continues to carefully select partners across various industries to ensure comprehensive market coverage while maintaining exclusive territories for existing distributors.

Darren Isherwood and Josh Weaver

Josh Weaver, Group Purchasing Director at RSH Group, said: "We're excited to be working with PEVA UK to bring their innovative skin protection products to British industries. PEVA UK stands out for offering products that combine exceptional value with all-natural ingredients, delivering superior skin protection, particularly for those working in heavy-duty environments.

“We look forward to strengthening PEVA's UK presence in the market and helping to establish their reputation for excellence in professional skin protection."

Darren, National Sales Manager at PEVA UK, added: " Following PEVA UK's entry into the British market in October 2024 we’ve made some brilliant connections and had fantastic feedback on our products.

“Our focus is on building strong relationships with industry leaders who share our commitment to providing high-quality skin protection solutions and it’s great to welcome RSH Group to our distributor network.

“We're excited to meet other industry professionals at the upcoming Cleaning Show in March, where we'll be showcasing exciting distributor opportunities and connecting with leaders in the field.”