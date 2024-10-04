Rubicon Bridge: Yorkshire regulatory tech firm aiming to help US firms crack international markets

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rubicon Bridge managing director Kathryn Brown, chief revenue officer Alan Worthing and regulatory transformation director Daniel Hibbitt held a series of meetings at the ecommerce giant’s Amazon Accelerate conference in Seattle.

They now plan further talks which could lead to a number of high-profile US food and supplements brands trialling Rubicon Bridge’s technology, which is designed to cut through regulatory barriers for brands aiming to take their products into new countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Brown said: “It was great to be at Amazon Accelerate. We had very encouraging discussions and it’s clear from the meetings we had in Seattle that there is growing recognition of the power of our unique technology to cut through the complexity of compliance and open up export markets.

Rubicon Bridge Managing Director Kathryn Brown with Business Development Director Lee Gray, left, and Chief Revenue Officer Alan Worthing at the C4DI tech hub in Hull. Photo: Josh Dowler Photography.

“We’re rapidly opening up markets across Europe and see huge potential in helping US-based food brands to grow globally. We’re now looking to establish trials with leading US food and food supplement brands, to fast-track their access to new markets.”

Rubicon Bridge is based at the C4DI (Centre for Digital Innovation) tech hub in Hull.

The business launched in 2023 as the sister company of Rubicon Technical, which provides consumer health brands with regulatory compliance support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon Accelerate is the global technology and ecommerce giant’s premier annual selling partner conference, held in Amazon’s headquarters city. It featured more than 150 speakers, with around 4,000 people attending in person while a further 8,000 joined virtually.

Giving a keynote speech at the event, Rohan Oommen, Amazon’s Vice President, Worldwide Trustworthy Shopping Experience, acknowledged the growing challenge of regulatory compliance across global markets.

He said: “We understand the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of product compliance requirements.

“In just the next three years, we anticipate the introduction of 120 new product and environmental regulations, and that’s in the EU alone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rubicon Bridge’s Reg Tech Tool is already part of Amazon’s European Service Provider Network. This means any food supplement company selling through Amazon in the

EU can access the Reg Tech Tool to ensure their products meet the regulatory requirements of a specific country.

Ms Brown will be part of a Women in Tech Trade Mission in October, run by the UK Department for Business & Trade and visiting New York, Philadelphia and New Jersey.

The delegation is made up of a select group of UK tech companies focused on expansion to the US that are either female-founded or have women leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad