Rudby Hall is one of North Yorkshire's best kept secrets

Located between Stokesley and Hutton Rudby in the hamlet of Skutterskelfe, the hotel has a rich history which is evident in every detail, from its grand porch and original fireplaces to the secret doorway hidden in a bookcase in the lounge.

It was built in 1838 as a Regency mansion for Lady Amelia FitzClarence, the youngest daughter of King William IV and his mistress, Dorothea Jordan, and has also been the private residence of the Falkland family, a billet for military personnel during the Second World War, and the headquarters of a chemical company.

After extensive refurbishment by Python Properties, the Grade II* listed building was more recently used as a wedding venue and available for exclusive hire. The new custodians are focused on providing a boutique hotel and bespoke stay experiences. It has 10 acres of private grounds, two cottages, two large function rooms and 13 individually decorated bedrooms (including five suites) with luxurious bathrooms.

Walking up the gravel path on a sunny day, it is impossible not to pause for a moment to take in the stunning architecture and the beautiful views, so it is easy to see why husband-and-wife Mark Booth and Suze Chomo, the new co-directors, fell in love on first sight of Rudby Hall.

“It is beautiful; as soon as you set foot on the grounds, your breathing slows and your body calms,” says Suze.

“We always say the hall is like a warm embrace – and that is exactly what we want our guests to feel when they come and stay with us.”

Unity through diversity is their new motto translated from Latin and having a welcoming, inclusive venue where everyone can feel at home is particularly important to the couple, who took the keys to the hall in December.

“We are very proud custodians of Rudby Hall and we want to make it a star attraction in the community,” says Suze.

“There have been custodians before us and there will be after us. It will remain in the community, so we want to ensure the community feels like they are part of the hall’s history and future.”

Even though Rudby Hall is right on the doorstep of Tees Valley and North Yorkshire residents, many have never visited; in fact, many were oblivious to its existence. This is something that Mark and Suze want to change.

“It is the perfect place to enjoy luxury, serenity and history, but many local people have never stepped inside, even though it is an important landmark in the area,” says Mark.

To find out more about the history of the hall and the people who have lived, worked and married there, Mark and Suze have set up the Friends of Rudby Hall group. The group, which comprises residents and businesses, will also benefit from exclusive events at the hall.

As well as relaxing stays and delicious meals – which range from hearty breakfasts to afternoon teas to Nigerian speciality dishes – the hotel will hold a range of special interest events targeting enthusiasts, including murder mystery evenings, classic car meets, Mad Hatter picnics on the grounds, board games of the world evenings, and Bridgerton-themed dinners, to name a few examples. Guests can also reserve a private dining experience under the willow tree in the grounds of the hotel, which has secured a multitude of exceptional reviews.

Rudby Hall recently held two events where businesses from the health and wellbeing, creative arts, and artisan food and beverage sectors, were invited to meet the custodians and each other to discuss collaborations and ideas which has led to the creation of a range of new luxurious experience packages.

“Following these fantastic events where we met a range of local lifestyle-improvement professionals coupled with our brilliant guest feedback on our beautiful venue, we are crafting a series of enrichment guest stays,” says Mark.

“We are very excited to be launching our bespoke residential experiences.”

These include corporate functions (luncheons, lectures, leadership retreats, conferences, training, awards ceremonies and away days); creative escapes (writing, photography, art, filming and cookery); heritage experiences; seasonal outdoor escapes; and bespoke celebrations and events. Rudby Hall is also introducing spa and wellness packages which can be added to any stay. Looking ahead to autumn, the hotel will offer special wine and food pairings in a cosy fireside setting, and for Christmas, loved ones can exchange a Gift of Pause voucher (for a private dinner, retreat or quiet luxury stay) for early 2026.

“We love nothing more than going the extra mile for our treasured guests and if you are spending a special occasion with us, we will help plan and capture content during your time here,” adds Suze.

“In a world that celebrates the hustle, we’re redefining success – one deep breath at a time.

“At our luxury stately home boutique hotel, we invite anyone who needs some time and space to embrace a different rhythm. A slower, more intentional one. Here, rest is productive.

“Together, we’re creating a new kind of luxury – where stillness is strength and wellness is woven into the stay.”

Find out more about Rudby Hall, booking a stay and how to become a Friend of Rudby Hall at www.rudbyhall.com

