Rugby Football League announces sale of head office in Leeds as it moves to Etihad Campus in Manchester

Red Hall House has been sold for more than £1.65 million

Red Hall House has been purchased for more than £1.65 million by Dr Faisal Arshad, Lead Surgeon at the Hair Dr Hair Transplant Clinic, in order to establish a private cosmetic surgery hospital.

On purchasing the premises, Dr Arshad commented: “The Hair Dr Clinic is expanding quickly and we have outgrown our current premises. The majestic Grade II Red Hall, close to the new East Leeds Orbital Route, is absolutely perfect and it is humbling to be moving into such a magnificent building with such an illustrious history.”

The commercial property team at Blacks Solicitors advised the RFL on the sale of its head office ahead of a relocation to Sport City at the Etihad Campus in Manchester.

Global property consultancy Knight Frank advised the RFL in relation to the disposal of the property.

Tony Sutton, the RFL’s Chief Operating Officer,, commented: “This is a significant day for the RFL, after more than two and a half decades at Red Hall - which has been a distinctive headquarters for a national governing body since the RFL moved from Chapeltown Road in 1995.

“This move to the Etihad Campus will mark an exciting new era for the RFL, and we are grateful to Matthew and the commercial property team at Blacks Solicitors, Jonathan and his team at Knight Frank, and to Dr Faisal Arshad for a smooth and professional process.”

Matthew Hutchinson, a Partner in the Commercial Property team at Blacks Solicitors, added: “We’re really pleased to have been able to support the RFL on the first stage of their relocation. The team worked hard to ensure the sale of Red Hall House ran smoothly and was able to complete promptly. We’re looking forward to seeing the new headquarters of the RFL and supporting them in the future.”