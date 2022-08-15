Rural broadband specialists Quickline Communications more than doubles workforce to 130 people this year

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quickline has already more than doubled the size of its workforce this year to more than 130 people and has plans to double this number again over the coming year. The move comes after the transformation of three buildings in Albion Mills, Willerby, into new office space.

Chief Executive Sean Royce said: “This is such an essential and positive move for us and we’re delighted to finally be in.

"Having grown so quickly, we simply didn’t fit inside our previous offices anymore. Albion Mills is a much bigger space, is easy to get to and allows us to manage our next recruitment phase

more easily. But it is much more than this. It is about investing in our people, making them proud to work for Quickline. We want to make this a great place to work and for our people to want to be together.

“Since the pandemic, we have developed a flexible working approach and we want people to continue to work from home, but also to have a dedicated workspace where they can

collaborate, create solutions together, build strong relationships and have some fun with their colleagues. Indeed, for many of our people, it will be the first time they have met their colleagues in person.”

Quickline say the rural location of its new home also brings it closer to the communities it serves.

Mr Royce continued: “There’s such a great atmosphere at Quickline, a real buzz, and everyone’s excited to be part of our ambitious plans and future growth. We'd like to thank local firm

Chameleon Business Interiors who we commissioned to design and fit-out services for ou rnew workspace.”

Kevin McIntosh, head of design at Chameleon, said: “We harmonised our designs with the original features in the building – highlighting the exposed brickwork and bringing focus to the oak beam roof trusses. Everything we’ve done has complemented the history of the building.

“The new space now boasts a mix of cellular and open plan workspaces, an impressive mezzanine break out space and a welcoming meet and greet area, giving Quickline’s staff and customers an office environment that really works for them and accurately reflects the business and its vision of the future.

“It’s been a fantastic project to work on and we’re delighted to see it complete.”