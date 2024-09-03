Ryanair and Wizz Air set new records for passenger numbers in August
Dublin-based Ryanair said it carried 20.5 million passengers in August.
That was 8 per cent more than the 18.9 million during the same month last year.
Hungarian carrier Wizz Air said it carried 6.2 million passengers last month, a 1.0 per cent increase from 6.1 million in August 2023.
Ryanair said its load factor – the percentage of seats sold on flights – was 96 per cent in August, which was the same figure as a year earlier.
Wizz Air announced its load factor was 95.4 per cent last month, up from 94.1 per cent in August 2023.
Last month, Gatwick Airport said it was “experiencing one of our busiest summers yet”, with 19.9 million passengers travelling through its two terminals in the first half of the year.
This figure was an increase of 7.7 per cent compared with the same period in 2023.
