Dublin-based Ryanair said it carried 20.5 million passengers in August.

That was 8 per cent more than the 18.9 million during the same month last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hungarian carrier Wizz Air said it carried 6.2 million passengers last month, a 1.0 per cent increase from 6.1 million in August 2023.

Ryanair and Wizz Air have announced they set new records for passenger numbers last month. (Photo by Chris Radburn/PA Wire)

Ryanair said its load factor – the percentage of seats sold on flights – was 96 per cent in August, which was the same figure as a year earlier.

Wizz Air announced its load factor was 95.4 per cent last month, up from 94.1 per cent in August 2023.

Last month, Gatwick Airport said it was “experiencing one of our busiest summers yet”, with 19.9 million passengers travelling through its two terminals in the first half of the year.