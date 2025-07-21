Ryanair: Budget Irish airline reveals quarterly profits more than doubled

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Irish carrier reported profits after tax of 820 million euros (£710.3 million) for the three months to the end of June, up from 360 million euros (£311.8 million) a year earlier.

Revenues jumped by 20 per cent to 4.34 billion euros (£3.76 billion), boosted by the timing of Easter but also as Ryanair saw fares rise – in particular better-than-expected fares for last-minute bookings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average fare rose 21 per cent year-on-year to 51 euros (£44.18) in the quarter, it said.

Ryanair has revealed quarterly profits more than doubled thanks to strong Easter demand and as air fares surged by over 20%. The budget Irish airline reported profits after tax of 820 million euros (£710.3 million) for the three months to the end of June, up from 360 million euros a year earlier (£311.8 million). Issue date: Monday July 21, 2025. PA Photo. (Photo by Chris Radburn/PA Wire )

The group is seeing fares rebound after it cut them by 7 per cent in its previous financial year as under-pressure consumers reined in spending.

But it said passenger growth was still being held back by delays to new aircraft deliveries, up 4 per cent to 55.5 million in its first quarter despite the Easter boost.

It expects a rise of “just 3 per cent” to 206 million passengers over the full year in spite of strong summer travel demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group has repeatedly slashed its annual passenger forecast, with the last revision in January, blaming aircraft delivery delays from Boeing.

Fares will also not rise by as much in the second quarter, it added.

Commenting on the results, Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said: “We do, however, cautiously expect to recover almost all of last year’s 7 per cent full-year fare decline, which should lead to reasonable net profit growth in full year 2025-26.