Ryanair: Budget Irish airline reveals quarterly profits more than doubled
The Irish carrier reported profits after tax of 820 million euros (£710.3 million) for the three months to the end of June, up from 360 million euros (£311.8 million) a year earlier.
Revenues jumped by 20 per cent to 4.34 billion euros (£3.76 billion), boosted by the timing of Easter but also as Ryanair saw fares rise – in particular better-than-expected fares for last-minute bookings.
The average fare rose 21 per cent year-on-year to 51 euros (£44.18) in the quarter, it said.
The group is seeing fares rebound after it cut them by 7 per cent in its previous financial year as under-pressure consumers reined in spending.
But it said passenger growth was still being held back by delays to new aircraft deliveries, up 4 per cent to 55.5 million in its first quarter despite the Easter boost.
It expects a rise of “just 3 per cent” to 206 million passengers over the full year in spite of strong summer travel demand.
The group has repeatedly slashed its annual passenger forecast, with the last revision in January, blaming aircraft delivery delays from Boeing.
Fares will also not rise by as much in the second quarter, it added.
Commenting on the results, Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said: “We do, however, cautiously expect to recover almost all of last year’s 7 per cent full-year fare decline, which should lead to reasonable net profit growth in full year 2025-26.
Mr O’Leary added: “The final 2025-26 outcome remains heavily exposed to adverse external developments, including the risk of tariff wars, macro-economic shocks, conflict escalation in the Middle East and Ukraine and European air traffic control strikes, mismanagement and short staffing.”
