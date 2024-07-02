Ryanair records busiest ever month after 19.3m passengers booked tickets in June

The Dublin-based airline said 19.3m passengers booked tickets for its flights in June.

That is up 10.9 per cent from 17.4m during the same month last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another low-cost airline, Wizz Air, suffered a small decline in passenger numbers over the same period.

Ryanair has recorded its busiest month in terms of passenger numbers. ( Photo by Chris Radburn/PA Wire)

It said 5.3m passengers held tickets for its flights last month, down 0.2 per cent from June 2023.

The carrier said load factor – the proportion of seats filled – fell by 0.6 percentage points to 91.7 per cent, which reflects “a focus on overall revenue management”.

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) – which owns and operates Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands Airports – announced it has exceeded pre-pandemic annual passenger levels for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 61.3m people travelled through its airports in the year to the end of March, compared with 54.0m in 2022/23 and 59.6m in 2019/20.

MAG said its operating profit for the most recent financial year was £240.1m after “accounting for one-offs”, which is up from £28.6m during the previous 12 months.

Chief executive Ken O’Toole said the increase in passenger numbers demonstrates “the vital role our airports play in connecting people and businesses to the world”.

He went on: “Our growing route networks are providing access to more than 200 destinations, and we are committed to giving passengers the best possible choice to help them shape their journeys to suit their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am proud of the high levels of customer service we have been able to provide across this reporting period and thank all of our colleagues and partners for delivering that.

“MAG has also continued to play a leading role in supporting the transition to net zero carbon aviation by 2050, and that will continue in earnest in the year ahead.

“As an island trading nation, we know that aviation has a critical role to play in the UK’s economic future.

“Aviation creates high-quality jobs and enables global trade, investment and tourism, and we know that the UK’s economic sectors that will drive the most growth in the years ahead rely on global connectivity more than others.