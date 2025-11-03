Ryanair reveals soaring earnings after increasing airfares and early Boeing deliveries

Ryanair has revealed soaring earnings after hiking airfares and earlier aircraft deliveries helped it fly more passengers.
Ryanair’s profits soar after airfare hikes and early Boeing deliveries
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 08:54 GMT

The low-cost airline reported a pre-tax profit of 2.9 billion euro (£2.6bn) for the first half of the financial year, 40 per cent higher than the same period last year.

It flew 119 million passengers, 3 per cent more than last year, after improved Boeing aircraft deliveries meant it could carry extra passengers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ryanair has been impacted by slower production following strikes among Boeing workers in late 2024.

Ryanair has revealed soaring earnings after hiking airfares and earlier aircraft deliveries helping it fly more passengers. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire )placeholder image
Ryanair has revealed soaring earnings after hiking airfares and earlier aircraft deliveries helping it fly more passengers. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

But it said new deliveries will allow it to add seat capacity during the peak October school holidays and Christmas and New Year travel period. Average airfares rose by 13 per cent year on year to 58 euro (£50.90), Ryanair revealed, having spiked during the Easter period.

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s chief executive, said it achieved a “recovery” of the 7 per cent decline in airfares experienced during last year’s second quarter, which covers the peak summer period between July and September.

Related topics:Ryanair
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice