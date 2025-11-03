Ryanair reveals soaring earnings after increasing airfares and early Boeing deliveries
The low-cost airline reported a pre-tax profit of 2.9 billion euro (£2.6bn) for the first half of the financial year, 40 per cent higher than the same period last year.
It flew 119 million passengers, 3 per cent more than last year, after improved Boeing aircraft deliveries meant it could carry extra passengers.
Ryanair has been impacted by slower production following strikes among Boeing workers in late 2024.
But it said new deliveries will allow it to add seat capacity during the peak October school holidays and Christmas and New Year travel period. Average airfares rose by 13 per cent year on year to 58 euro (£50.90), Ryanair revealed, having spiked during the Easter period.
Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s chief executive, said it achieved a “recovery” of the 7 per cent decline in airfares experienced during last year’s second quarter, which covers the peak summer period between July and September.