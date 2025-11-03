Ryanair reveals soaring earnings after increasing airfares and early Boeing deliveries

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The low-cost airline reported a pre-tax profit of 2.9 billion euro (£2.6bn) for the first half of the financial year, 40 per cent higher than the same period last year.

It flew 119 million passengers, 3 per cent more than last year, after improved Boeing aircraft deliveries meant it could carry extra passengers.

Ryanair has been impacted by slower production following strikes among Boeing workers in late 2024.

Ryanair has revealed soaring earnings after hiking airfares and earlier aircraft deliveries helping it fly more passengers. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

But it said new deliveries will allow it to add seat capacity during the peak October school holidays and Christmas and New Year travel period. Average airfares rose by 13 per cent year on year to 58 euro (£50.90), Ryanair revealed, having spiked during the Easter period.