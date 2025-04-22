Ryanair welcomes 'overwhelming' backing for Michael O'Leary's call for two-drink limit at airports

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds communications agency Yasper commissioned surveys as part of a new insight report in the Future of Aviation with hundreds of people asked for their views on Mr O’Leary’s proposal.

He said in August such limits are required because violent outbursts are occurring weekly on aeroplans, driven by excessive alcohol consumption.

The survey from You Platforms found 60.7 per cent of those who responded either agreed or strongly agreed with Mr O’Leary’s suggestion. Only 10.8 per cent disagreed or disagreed ‘strongly’.

Ryanair's chief executive Michael O'Leary wants a two-drink limit to be introduced for passengers waiting at airports. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

The Yasper report said: “Airports and airlines have a duty of care to all their passengers, but alcohol-fuelled air-rage has been on the rise.

"In the UK, between 2019 and 2022, incidents tripled to over 1,000 per year. And the rise isn’t just a UK issue, with worldwide incidents having increased by more than half between 2021 and 2022.

"This has led Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary to call for a ‘two-drink limit’ at airports, with his fleet reportedly experiencing up to one incident every week.

"What’s really interesting is that this idea is overwhelmingly backed by the public.

"This presents a predicament for both airlines and airports, as most law-abiding and sensible passengers act responsibly. But the stakes are high when things go wrong.

"Diversions and other emergencies can lead to higher costs for airlines and planes in the wrong location. At its extreme, it can present a real danger to life.

"Selling drinks at the departure gate or on board is a big revenue driver for the industry.

"But perhaps, with such strong public support for a limit on alcohol sales, we can now re-frame the argument and help ensure a safe environment for all.”

Julian Pearce, founder and managing director of Yasper, said a positive airport experience is becoming increasingly important to passengers.

"Our consumer habits are changing rapidly. With a near-instant halt on air-travel during the pandemic, the industry had to adapt quickly and find new ways of working.

"For airports this has meant the opportunity to focus on the experience – aligned with huge leaps in technology – enabling opportunities for happier customers, who are more willing to spend money at their locations.”

