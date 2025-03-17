Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield-based Safe Hands Plans collapsed in 2022 after 46,000 customers had paid into it, expecting a contribution towards future funeral costs. The Serious Fraud Office opened a criminal investigation into suspected fraud at the company and its parent, SHP Capital Holdings Ltd the following year.

A new report by the Financial Regulators Complaints Commissioner has been issued after it received “a large number of complaints” about alleged failings by the FCA in the matter.

Safe Hands was set up in 2014, with FCA regulation of the funeral plan sector only starting in July 2022. But the sector’s exemption was based on companies involved following rules about holding customer money in trust for the purpose of paying for a future funeral.

The FCA has rejected criticisms of its approach to now-collapsed funeral plan firm Safe Hands

The commissioner’s report said that in April 2021, the FCA had received anonymous intelligence about Safe Hands but decided not to investigate whether there had been a breach of the exemption rules.

The commissioner found the watchdog had “failed to adequately monitor the perimeter” of what it can and cannot regulate and therefore take action on when it came to Safe Hands.

The report said: “The FCA was on notice about issues with the firm including that it may have been operating inside the perimeter. The FCA did not follow up on these concerns in a timely manner despite the wider background and, in particular, HM Treasury’s public assurance that it would do so in such circumstances.

“The FCA contends, in summary, that, although it received anonymous intelligence that Safe Hands might be operating unlawfully within the perimeter, it did not possess “clear evidence” or definitive proof that Safe Hands was in fact operating within the perimeter.

"The FCA has not made a compelling case for why it did not ask the firm for information to ascertain if the business was operating inside the regulatory perimeter.

"I cannot say with certainty what would have happened if the FCA had requested this information from the firm, but it is a possibility the FCA may have obtained information and considered it appropriate to exercise its powers, which may have potentially led to better outcomes for investors.”

The commissioner also said the FCA should consider the issue of potential compensation to those affected.

The FCA said it disagreed with the findings and will not be paying compensation.

A spokesperson said: “We continue to have the utmost sympathy for the people who have lost money because of Safe Hands. We do not agree with the Commissioner’s finding that we didn’t identify significant risks in relation to this firm.

"We had received in April 2021 a single piece of anonymous intelligence that Safe Hands might be carrying out regulated activity but without our necessary permission to do so.

"Knowing by then that we would soon be approving funeral providers to do business, we logged this intelligence to consider when assessing whether Safe Hands was fit to be regulated by us.

”That year, we received over 34,000 pieces of intelligence about firms or individuals potentially carrying out unauthorised business. There is no way we can immediately act on all.

"We must decide how to prioritise our resources to protect consumers from suspected wrongdoing and in 2021 we focused our efforts on the complex process of bringing a whole new sector – funeral providers – within our remit.