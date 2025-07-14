Saga joins forces with NatWest to launch new over-50s savings products

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saga, which offers cruises through to insurance services for people over 50, said an instant access savings product would be the first to launch under the partnership later this year, with further savings offerings and other financial products also to be introduced.

Saga will team up with NatWest Boxed – NatWest’s banking-as-a-service business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This collaboration will enable Saga to offer easy-to-use products and services, drive increased volume and improved commercial terms, and deliver accessible and reliable customer service,” Saga said.

Saga has unveiled a seven-year tie-up with banking giant NatWest to launch a range of savings products for the over-50s. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The savings product will replace Saga’s current instant access offering provided by Goldman Sachs for new customers.

Saga said there will be no change for customers who already hold a Saga instant access account, and the Goldman Sachs contract will not end until September 2028.

Jerry Toher, chief executive of Saga Money, said: “As the UK’s specialist in providing products for people over 50, this launch is an exciting next step in enhancing our money offer.