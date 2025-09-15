Sainsbury’s ends talks to sell Argos to China’s JD.com

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shares in the UK’s second largest grocery chain rose more than 5% at one stage in the FTSE 100 Index on Monday morning as investors reacted to the news.

On Saturday, Sainsbury’s said it was in discussions regarding a potential sale of its Argos business to JD.com, which is one of China’s biggest retailers, a deal it said could “accelerate Argos’ transformation”.

But on Sunday, it confirmed it had “terminated” discussions over a potential sale, saying JD.com’s terms and commitments were “not in the best interests of Sainsbury’s shareholders, colleagues and broader stakeholders”.

Supermarket Sainsbury’s has seen shares jump higher after weekend revelations over talks to sell Argos to Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, despite discussions swiftly collapsing. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Argos is the UK’s second largest general merchandise retailer, with the third most visited retail website in the UK and more than 1,100 collection points.

In a statement on Sunday, Sainsbury’s said: “JD.com has communicated that it would now only be prepared to engage on a materially revised set of terms and commitments which are not in the best interests of Sainsbury’s shareholders, colleagues and broader stakeholders.

“Accordingly, Sainsbury’s confirms that it has now terminated discussions with JD.com.”

