The deal will see NatWest acquire £1.4bn of unsecured personal loans, £1.1bn of credit card balances and about £2.6bn of customer deposits.

It comes after Sainsbury’s announced in January it was winding down its banking division to focus on its retail business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rival Tesco also offloaded most of its banking activities to Barclays in a £600m deal earlier this year.

Supermarket Sainsbury’s has struck a deal to sell the bulk of its banking business to NatWest in a move that will see the lending giant take on around another million customer accounts. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

The deal is expected to go through in March next year and Sainsbury’s will pay NatWest £125m when it is completed to take on its core banking assets and liabilities, although the final consideration will be confirmed on completion.

Sainsbury’s said it expects to return at least £250m in excess capital to shareholders after the deal.

The retailer said there would be no immediate changes to its banking customers’ terms and conditions, adding they “do not need to take any action”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added the sale does not include Sainsbury’s Bank’s commission income businesses, such as insurance, cash points and travel money.

Argos Financial Services is also not included in the deal.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury's CEO said: "I am pleased to be announcing this news today.

"NatWest's values and customer focus are a close fit with ours and as one of the UK's leading banks, NatWest's scale and financial services expertise will ensure our existing financial services customers continue to be well looked after.

"There will be no immediate change for our bank customers as a result of this announcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today's news means we will focus all our time and resources going forward on growing our core retail business, delivering great quality and value, week in week out."

Paul Thwaite, NatWest Group CEO said: "Following today's announcement, we look forward to welcoming new customers to NatWest Group, where they will benefit from our expertise and award-winning digital banking offering.

"This transaction is a great opportunity to accelerate the growth of our retail banking business at attractive returns, in line with our strategic priorities.

"As well as a complementary customer base, the transaction is expected to add scale to our credit card and unsecured personal lending business within existing risk appetite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"NatWest Group has a strong track record of successful integration, and we are focussed on ensuring a smooth transition for customers."

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “The announcement that Sainsbury would be selling its core banking business to NatWest was warmly received, with the shares rising by more than 2 per cent.

"The move was previously trailed, but nonetheless represents a back to basics attitude whereby the supermarket can focus on its core offering rather than subsidiary operations.