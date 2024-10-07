Sainsbury’s to hire 20,000 staff for Christmas with pay up to £14.65 an hour

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications have opened for seasonal staff, who will be employed for up to three months during its busiest time of year.

The UK-wide roles will include 18,000 at Sainsbury’s and 2,000 at Argos.

The positions range from shop workers, including restocking shelves, staff in warehouses to pick and prepare stock, and drivers for home deliveries.

Sainsbury's will be hiring 20,000 more shop workers, warehouse staff and drivers for the Christmas period as the retailer prepares for festive shoppers. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Staff will be employed on fixed-term contracts ranging from three weeks to three months.

Hourly pay for in-store and warehouse employees ranges from £12 to £13.50, depending on the location and the role, and between £13 and £14.65 for drivers.

Workers are also offered free food during shifts and a 10 per cent discount across stores, rising to 15 per cent every Friday and Saturday at Sainsbury’s and on pay day at Argos.

Prerana Issar, the chief people officer at Sainsbury’s, said: “As the festive season draws near, we’re getting ready to create a memorable Christmas for our customers – and our brilliant colleagues play a central role in bringing this to life.

“Joining us during this busy time is a fantastic opportunity to meet great people and acquire skills that will stay with you long after the festive season.”

Sainsbury’s is the UK’s second largest supermarket, behind Tesco, with about 1,400 supermarkets and local shops across the country.