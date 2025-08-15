Salary sacrifice car schemes are a win-win for businesses and workers: Will Voisey

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salary sacrifice car schemes are fast becoming one of the smartest ways to do just that, and they’re gaining real traction with businesses here in Yorkshire.

During my time working in the vehicle leasing industry, I’ve seen first-hand how these schemes are transforming the way organisations look after their people, reduce their carbon footprint, and strengthen their bottom line.

From large regional employers to ambitious SMEs, salary sacrifice is making a tangible difference to retention, recruitment and responsibility.

Will Voisey shares his expert insight

The premise is simple: employees lease a new electric vehicle (EV) through their employer and pay for it via a deduction from their gross salary. In doing so, they benefit from income tax and National Insurance savings, while also gaining access to brand-new, zero or low- emission cars at lower monthly costs than they’d typically get privately.

Businesses, meanwhile, can offer a highly desirable benefit at no direct cost, and in many cases, even make Class 1A National Insurance savings themselves.

At a time when household budgets are under pressure and the competition for talent is intense, providing access to affordable EVs is a genuine differentiator. In fact, for many employees, a salary sacrifice car scheme can feel like a pay rise, without increasing the employer’s wage bill. That’s a powerful proposition in any economy.

It’s also a highly sustainable one. The UK is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and the transport sector remains one of the largest contributors to emissions.

With Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rates on electric vehicles currently just 3 per cent (rising to 9 per cent by 2029/2030), it’s an ideal time to encourage the switch to cleaner, greener driving.

For businesses working to meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, the ability to reduce fleet emissions, even when staff don’t drive for work, is a big step forward.

But while the benefits are clear, setting up and managing a scheme properly requires the right partner — one that not only understands the vehicle leasing landscape but also the unique needs of employers and employees.

Speaking with business owners, one thing that puts them off offering a salary sacrifice scheme is the perceived extra work to set up and administer the scheme. However, choosing a partner who has systems in place to make these processes as simple as possible minimises administrative work for the business.

For employees, the scheme offers peace of mind: the lease includes maintenance, breakdown cover, insurance, and a home charge point option, all rolled into a single monthly amount.

In a challenging economic climate, salary sacrifice car schemes stand out as a practical, affordable and forward-thinking solution that benefits both people and the planet.

The switch to electric isn’t just coming, it’s already happening. Businesses that act now will gain the advantage in attracting and retaining top talent while making meaningful progress towards a greener future.

If you’re an employer looking to boost engagement, enhance your benefits package and meet your sustainability goals, now is the perfect time to explore salary sacrifice.