Saltmoore: 'Incredibly excited' chef Tommy Banks given major role at new £10m Yorkshire wellness retreat

Tommy Banks says he is “incredibly excited” after being named as consulting executive chef for a new £10m wellness retreat opening in North Yorkshire this autumn.

He has been brought on-board for the £10m ‘Saltmoore' development which is being created in Sandsend on the site of the former Raithwaite hotel and is part of a wider £100m project.

Saltmoore will comprise two brand new hotels with 72 bedrooms in total, a state-of-the-art spa, and a gourmet restaurant, a brasserie, and a wellness café. Prices to stay will start at £300 a night in the week and £400 at weekends.

Mr Banks is one of the UK’s best-known restaurateurs as the man behind the Michelin-starred The Black Swan at Oldstead, Michelin-starred Roots York and award-winning gastropub The Abbey Inn. He is to work with Saltmoore’s new head chef Adam Maddock.

Tommy Banks and Adam Maddock are to lead the culinary team at Saltmoore

The site’s formal dining room, Calluna, will open in Saltmoore House next year.

A spokesperson said: “The Latin name for heather and the name of the variety that grows on the North Yorkshire moorlands, Calluna will represent Maddock and Banks’ dedication to elevated, yet uncomplicated cuisine. With a hyper-seasonal menu, guests can expect an unparalleled dining experience inspired by the moors and coast.”

In addition to the fine dining restaurant, a brasserie will also open and a pizza restaurant is scheduled to open in 2027.

Mr Banks said: “When I was asked to take on the mammoth project that is Saltmoore’s food and drink offering as consultant chef, I was incredibly excited. I’m a huge champion of Yorkshire, and what Adam and I have been working on together is going to be truly special - I’ve had a lot of fun crafting an array of menus and dining experiences to suit all dining styles. Whitby and Sandsend is a very special place for me, and Saltmoore is going to be an incredible addition to the area.”

Mr Maddock said: “It’s a privilege to take on the role of Head Chef at Saltmoore. Overseeing multiple outlets and giving each its own unique personality is a challenge I’m looking forward to. I’ve learned under some fantastic mentors throughout my career and I’m passionate about doing the same for my team while crafting dishes that speak to the Yorkshire Moors.”

The wider scheme is being developed by construction and property development firms O’Shea Group and Galliard Homes - with Saltmoore marking their 50th project together and the first hotel in Northern England.

The companies acquired the estate last summer from Maritime Capital, which itself had only taken over the Raithwaite property in 2019.