A luxury new £10m ‘wellness retreat’ development is to open in North Yorkshire in September, developers have announced.

The ‘Saltmoore' development is being created in Sandsend on the site of the former Raithwaite hotel and is part of a wider £100m project.

Saltmoore will comprise two brand new hotels with 72 bedrooms in total, a state-of-the-art spa, and a gourmet restaurant, a brasserie, and a wellness café. Prices to stay will start at £300 a night in the week and £400 at weekends.

The scheme is being developed by construction and property development firms O’Shea Group and Galliard Homes - with Saltmoore marking their 50th project together and the first hotel in Northern England.

The companies acquired the estate last summer from Maritime Capital, which itself had only taken over the property in 2019.

Under the changes, ‘Saltmoore House’ will be “a sophisticated and elegant 43-bedroom hotel” and will feature a state-of-the-art spa called ‘The Sanctuary at Saltmoore’. It will include an indoor heated pool, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, relaxation room, as well as six treatment rooms that includes one double treatment room for couples.

The location will also include a second hotel called ‘The Beach House’ which will have 29 bedrooms and is described as luxury, family-friendly accommodation as well as several dog-friendly bedrooms. A pizza restaurant will open at The Beach House from 2027 while Saltmoore House’s gourmet restaurant is due to open next spring.

There are further plans to build 184 lodges over five years for independent owners.

It has also been announced that Saltmoore has hired Adam Maddock, the former head chef of the Fife Arms in B raemar.

Saltmoore will be headed up by General Managers, Peter Boyle and Jayne Cartwright, formerly of luxury South Devon hotel, Gara Rock.

In a joint statement the pair said: “We are excited to be working with such a pioneering brand to bring a new level of luxurious, yet laid-back accommodation to North Yorkshire.

"Saltmoore has provided over 150 jobs to the local community, and we look forward to working with our talented team to welcome guests to this beautiful part of the world.”

Paul Charles, CEO of The PC Agency which is helping to market the new venture, added: “It is a privilege to be asked to work alongside such a talented team at Saltmoore.