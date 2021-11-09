Sandy Needham to step down as West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce CEO

Sandy, who has headed up the Bradford, Leeds and York & North Yorkshire Chamber since leading the successful merger of the three Chambers in 2014, will step down following 25 years of service.

The search for a replacement Chief Executive at the leading business organisation, which represents more than 2,500 companies in West and North Yorkshire, will begin immediately and Sandy will remain in post to manage the hand over until mid-2022.

Sandy Needham is stepping down as CEO.

Executive of Bradford Chamber in 2001.

She said: “I’ve had a long career with the Chambers in three different roles over 25 years and I really enjoy working with businesses of all sizes and sectors across West & North Yorkshire.

“The Chamber has an experienced and committed board which operates alongside a number of enthusiastic and action-oriented committees which have a passion for the places

in which we operate.

“I feel extremely fortunate to have held this position and to have had the support to develop new services such as Business Enterprise Finance, new serviced offices

and industrial units, to create the Raising the Bar social impact initiative and to work with the BAME business community to broaden the reach of our support services.

“Like all businesses, the last year has been challenging, but thanks to our members and support from public sector contracts, we are in good shape.”