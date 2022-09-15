Sant’ Angelo has been trading at its site on the High Street for 13 years but will shut on September 25 with its owners retiring having been in the hospitality trade for three decades.

It was known for its tribute band nights as well as authentic cuisine and long-serving staff.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcelo Bielsa dined regularly in the restaurant during his spell as Leeds United manager, as he lived in a small flat in Wetherby.

Sant' Angelo, Wetherby is closing

A statement released by the business read: “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close Sant Angelo’s restaurant on Sunday 25 September 2022.

“We have been in the restaurant industry for over 30 years, 13 of them at Sant Angelo’s. We have worked hard to provide authentic, family-focused Italian food at affordable prices for people in Wetherby and beyond.

“There have been ups and downs throughout the years, but no time has been as hostile to the survival of small businesses as now. From Covid to Brexit to staff shortages to spiralling gas and electricity prices, with the best will in the world we cannot keep operating in this environment. And so, with great regret, we have decided to close our doors and retire.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers and our hard-working staff, especially our head chef Oliver Hart who made Sant Angelo’s so much of what it was.”