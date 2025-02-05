Santander profits fall by 40 per cent as speculation continues on future of firm's UK business

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spanish-owned high street banking giant reported a 38 per cent drop in pre-tax profits to £1.33bn for 2024 after taking a hit from provisions for possible motor finance mis-selling and higher savings rates.

It comes as questions remain over the future of the UK business, despite efforts by Spanish owner Banco Santander to quash rumours that the lender is considering pulling out of the UK.

Santander executive chair Ana Botin insisted recently that “we love the UK” and that Britain remains a core market for the firm.

But it is understood a sale of the high street bank would still be considered if a buyer came forward with a high enough offer, according to the Financial Times.

Reports first emerged last month that it was considering quitting the UK, with the British arm seen on a weaker footing than in other locations in Europe and a potential crisis facing the motor finance sector also looming over the UK bank.

Santander UK’s annual profit tumble follows the group’s move to put by £295m in its third quarter to cover potential payouts as well as legal costs following a major court decision on car finance commission last autumn.

The group’s result was also affected by the high cost of savings products and a rush of demand earlier in the year, although the group cut rates later in 2024 to make them less attractive.

It also saw fourth quarter profits drop 8 per cent on a year earlier to £383m.

Mortgage lending fell 5 per cent to £167.2bn, while customer deposits also decreased by 5 per cent to £183.4bn.

But the group forecast a “gradual return” to growth in mortgage lending over the year ahead as it pencilled in more interest rate cuts, which it expects will see the base rate fall to 3.75 per cent by the end of 2025.

Annual house price growth will ease to three per cent from 4.5 per cent in 2024, it added.

Mike Regnier, chief executive of Santander UK, said: “While challenges remain, and there have been mixed signals about the UK’s recent economic performance, the outlook for our business has improved.

“We will continue to work with Banco Santander to harness the best of our local and global capabilities.”

The wider Banco Santander group reported a 16 per cent jump in pre-tax profits to €19.03bn (£15.83bn) as revenues climbed 7.8 per cent.

It unveiled a new plan to buy back €10bn (£8.32bn) worth of shares from 2025 and 2026 earnings.

In the UK, the group said “transformation through simplification and automation of our business” would drive down costs.

Banco Santander revealed last October that the group was cutting more than 1,400 jobs across its UK business in 2024 amid ongoing efforts to reduce costs.

Today’s announcement comes after experts warned in lastmonth that Santander’s potential exit from the UK could have a major ripple effect on the mortgage market.

Douglas Grant, group chief executive of financial services group Manx Financial Group, said it would “deal a significant blow to competition within the banking sector, particularly in the mortgage market”.