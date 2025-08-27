Sarah’s Kitchen: Objections from 26 neighbours to plans to open bar in Sheffield cafe
Sarah’s Kitchen in Westwick Crescent, Greenhill wants to become The Greenhill Tap at night, serving alcohol until 11pm seven nights a week and closing at 11.30pm. The licence would run from 9am.
The application, made by David Christopher Leasley, stated: “The premises will serve as a multi-purpose venue, offering a café-style operation during the day and then in the evening more a tap room-style venue.”
The proposals will be considered by Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee next Monday (September 1) at Sheffield Town Hall, which will hear from both the venue and the objectors.
One neighbour stated: “This property is adjacent to a shop which also sells alcohol, a Spar store selling alcohol and is in a short walking distance of two public houses.
“I personally can’t see it necessary for the community to need or want another establishment selling alcohol and within a short proximity of a school. I certainly do not.”
Another said: “What a ridiculous idea. This is a small road among local shops in a very residential area, with residential flats opposite and many bungalows and elderly residents who would not appreciate the potential noise from such a venue.
“Any additional parking will also be a deterrent to the survival of these local shops.”
A third stated: “This proposed change of licensing will bring noise, disruption, loud music, parking problems, nighttime economy issues (violence, aggression, fighting and nuisance) into our peaceful and quiet area, seriously affecting the quality of life and peace of Westwick Crescent.”