The Bedale company, which has been at Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Showground throughout the week, is launching its first internship programme.

The initiative will see entrants working across the whole of the business, from farm to fork and, while most internships are open to young people, the team at Bedale’s popular sausage and burger factory want to hear from people of all ages, including those who don’t want to have a desk-based career.

“Food and farming have always been at the heart of our business and we’re the only company in the premium sausage and burger sector that has a factory that makes its own food”, said Heck co-founder Jamie Keeble.