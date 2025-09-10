Politicians have praised the campaigner who set up a Facebook page to “Save DSA” and arranged a huge petition in support of its reopening.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard and Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones were among those to single out the campaigning work of local car garage owner Mark Chadwick for his contribution over the past three years.

Mr Coppard said: “Mark was the man who sprang into action when DSA was under threat, powering the original airport petition past 100,000 signatures.

“He’s become a social media manager, an influencer, a podcast host, a mediator, a community leader and an aviation geek. Mark, thank you for all your hard work and never-ending enthusiasm.”

Mr Chadwick told The Yorkshire Post it was a proud day and he had never imagined how the campaign would take over his life when it started in 2022.

“I have got two full-time jobs – running my garage and keeping people updated about the airport.”

The business case for the airport is built on reaching the most optimistic estimates for passenger numbers – which are set at 1.4m by 2032, reach two million by 2038 and 2.6m by 2050.

Mr Chadwick said he believed this was achievable.

“We need to get people using the airport when it is operational. The sky is the limit.”

It comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves hailed the decision to reopen the airport as “a huge milestone for communities and businesses across South Yorkshire”.

During the meeting to decide whether to release the funding, political leaders were told “operational and managerial excellence” will be required to ensure the financial plan to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport is sustainable.

Gareth Sutton, Executive Director of Resources & Investment at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and one of two officers who wrote a report recommending council leaders go ahead with the funding plan for the airport, told the meeting that the “route to affordability” for the current financial plan is based on the most optimistic scenarios for passenger traffic.

“Our advice is clear those scenarios are achievable but require the company to achieve operational and management excellence.

“There are mitigations against adverse financial performance, particularly around business rates that would accrue on the Gateway East site.”

The wider ‘South Yorkshire Airport City’ development plan includes an ambition for a neighbouring logistics park called Gateway East to be developed into a world-leading home for companies specialising in aviation-related industries and technologies.