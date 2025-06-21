Scandal highlights failures in protecting homeowners, says Which?

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Webb said that some people who fell victim to faulty repairs are now facing significant financial pressures due to aggressive legal action.

She added: “It’s important to investigate what went wrong, hold those responsible accountable, and put safeguards ian place to make sure these situations are avoided in future.”

The Solicitors Regulation Authority said some insurers have already agreed to drop some of their claims for costs against individuals, on the basis that it takes over their right to seek the money from SSB’s insurers, instead. The SRA said it is also aware of one insurer who has paused claims against individuals while they seek the money through SSB’s insurers.

Decisions: Lisa Webb is the consumer law expert at Which?​​​​ (Photo supplied by Which?)

The SRA said it welcomed this pragmatic approach. It recognises the immense distress this situation has caused individuals, removes the worry and burden of this unexpected debt, while still offering the insurance company a route to seek to claim its costs.

A spokesperson for RSA Insurance said that in January 2024, when SSB Law went into administration, it immediately suspended recovery of unpaid costs and started working with all parties in the administration process “to understand how we might find a way forward for all concerned, including those who have already settled their costs liability”.

The spokesperson added: “The same is still true today and, while we appreciate it has been a long process for those involved, significant progress has been made. All individuals affected have been offered the opportunity for us to stand in their place and recover the sums owed.

“Those who accepted our offer and had already paid some, or all, of their cost’s liability have had those sums returned. We continue to do our best to bring this issue to a suitable conclusion and we are optimistic of a final resolution shortly.”

A spokesman for AXA UK told The Yorkshire Post that all action remains paused in connection with SSB Law.

The Financial Conduct Authority said there were various types of insurance policies that can help customers cover the cost of legal expenses, which includes products such as after-the-event insurance.

Individuals seeking this type of cover can purchase either directly from an insurer, or they may purchase cover through a legal practice. A legal practice can be authorised and regulated by the FCA or by the Solicitor’s Regulation Authority (SRA) depending on the nature of the activities that they undertake when arranging or advising on insurance products.

Where a firm is regulated by the SRA, they are bound by the SRA’s relevant rules and codes of conduct.

The spokesman stressed that SSB Law is regulated by the SRA.