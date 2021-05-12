The Toulson Court Bed and Breakfast has taken the prestigious title in the 19th annual Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Hotels announced by Tripadvisor today.

Located in Columbus Ravine, close to the seaside town’s Peasholm Park, the B&B is run by James and Angela Rusden, who took over the business in June 2016 after relocating to Scarborough from Pontefract, West Yorkshire for a "quieter life" following a period of ill-health for Mr Rusden.

"The hotel is very clean and we are very friendly and people come back time and time again," Mr Rusden, 48, said.

Angela and James Rusden, owners of The Toulson Court Bed and Breakfast in Scarborough, which Tripadvisor has named the best B&B in the world

"We haven't been able to open much during the pandemic, but for the three-and-a-half months we could we had many of our regulars and I think that is the secret to our success - they are happy with what they get here.

"We always give a friendly welcome.

"Our guests get homemade cupcakes and homemade cupcakes, jams and lemon curds."

Mr Rusden said: “We are not The Ritz or The Savoy, we are just an average-sized B&B, but we do have those little extras that make people remember their stay here.

“I am known as the singing chef as I often hum away as I cook breakfast, and we also make a real effort to greet all our guests."

The couple say they are overwhelmed at receiving the Tripadvisor accolade.

Mr Rusden said: “We are absolutely delighted to be named the best in the world, and a little shocked.

“This news is great for Scarborough as the town itself offers the whole package.”

There was also success for York’s Roomzzz York City, which ranked 16th in the new Hottest New Hotels category.