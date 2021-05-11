The Georgian house is in the sought-after Sacrborough village of Scalby

This exceptional home for sale in the sought-after Scarborough village of Scalby has something in common with Mary Poppins. It is practically perfect in every way thanks to owners John and Nicola Senior.

The couple bought Melbourne House in 1986 after falling in love with the pretty Georgian property and they have since extended it into the adjoining coach house. The result is seamless and has created a spacious, five-bedroom property that flows. It has been beautifully maintained and regularly updated.

“We expected to be here for four or five years before moving on but we fell in love with the house and the half-acre garden and we stayed, which is why selling has been a very difficult decision,” says John, who credits Nicola for the stunning interior design and the gorgeous garden. “She has a brilliant eye and extremely good taste and gardening is one of her great passions.”

The family room

The stunning home is now on the market for £850,000 as the couple are moving to take on another property project, but leaving Melbourne House will be a big wrench. The location also played a big part in the Seniors’ decision to remain rooted for so long.

Scalby is a 15-minute walk from the cliffs overlooking the sea and an easy 10-minute drive into Scarborough. The village is well served and has a gastro pub, a tearoom, tennis courts and a local shop, while up-and-coming Scarborough has the beaches, restaurants, theatres, good schools and a thriving arts scene.

“The Scarborough area also has a great community, which is another reason why we like it so much,” says John, who predicts: “I think places like Scarborough will come into their own now that people can work from home and don’t necessarily have to be tied to working and living in cities.”

Melbourne House has a large entrance hall with feature fireplace and a staircase, a study, an inner hallway leading to a Shaker-style kitchen and a dining area with views of the garden, a utility area, a bay-fronted family room, a reading room, a sitting room and an orangery.

The spacious kitchen has a cosy Aga

On the first floor there is a galleried landing, a bedroom suite with a dressing room and ensuite, two further bedrooms and a house bathroom. There are two further bedrooms on the second floor. Outside, there is a walled garden extending to almost half an acre, a drive and ample parking.

For details contact Colin Ellis estate agents, tel: 01723 363565, www.colinellis.co.uk

This sitting room leading to the orangery

One of the five bedrooms

The orangery leading onto the garden, which stretches to almost half and acre