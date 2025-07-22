Scarborough graphic designer wins Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday Award

A Scarborough-based graphic designer is over the moon to have been named as a winner of a Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday award.

You may recognise Anja's creative work from around Scarborough, she’s the designer behind the branding at Bloom Coffee & Bakery and The Clay Place, but now she’s celebrating a big win of her own.

Anja Drop, founder of Notch Media, was personally selected by Theo as one of the winners of the award, which supports and celebrates small businesses across the UK.

As well as working on eye-catching branding for popular Scarborough spots, Anja has also helped shape the visual identity of other local Scarborough businesses like McRay Press, Rural Accounting, and fellow SBS winner Sarah Westwood.

Anja designing fellow SBS winner Sarah Westwood Illustrator branding

“I am thrilled to have been chosen as a winner, it means so much to me to be recognised,” said Anja. “I’m also a huge Dragons’ Den fan, so I’m beyond excited to meet Theo in person and connect with even more incredible business owners.”

Every week, Theo picks just six small businesses from across the UK to spotlight as part of his SBS community. Winners gain national exposure, a profile on the SBS website, and an invite to Theo’s annual networking event, giving Anja the chance to connect with hundreds of other entrepreneurs.

Anja describes herself as a “detail-driven designer who loves helping independent brands stand out with personality and purpose.”

