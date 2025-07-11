Scarborough Group International appoints new business development director
She has been with SGI for over four years, during which time she has worked on some of the company’s biggest regeneration schemes, including Thorpe Park Leeds, Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, Square One Scarborough and Queensferry One Rosyth.
Simon McCabe, Chief Executive of SGI, said: “Nicola has been a big part of some of the Group’s most successful projects and she’s earned this step up. She understands how to tell the right story, bring people with us and open up new opportunities.
"This new role gives her the backing to go even further with that, not just across our commercial developments, but for SGI as a business.”
Nicola added: “For me, marketing and business development go hand in hand. When you truly understand your audience, you can position your product more effectively and create impactful, engaging campaigns that open doors and, from there, build the kind of relationships that lead to tangible results.
“I’m extremely proud of what I’ve already achieved at SGI and this new role gives me the opportunity to play a more active role in shaping its next phase of growth.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.