Scarborough North Bay line: Duo behind Yorkshire miniature railway expand business empire
Sheffield's Wake Smith Solicitors has acted for steam enthusiasts Peter Bryant and John Kerr on the purchase of a third miniature railway.
Seaside Railway Group Ltd has become the new owner of the Eastleigh Lakeside Miniature Railway in Hampshire.
The duo, who already operate the Scarborough North Bay line and the Cleethorpes Coast Light Railway, have acquired the 33-year-old visitor attraction near Southampton which includes a 1.25 mile long narrow gauge track, 24 locomotives, signal gantry, tunnel, shop, cafe, two stations, turntable and traverser, overhead crane, wheel drop and workshops.
Rebecca Robinson, director in the company commercial team at Wake Smith, alongside solicitor Joe Creasor, dealt with the acquisition including drafting the share purchase documentation, negotiating terms, carrying out essential due diligence and liaising with the previous owner, and sole shareholder of the attraction, Clive Upton, who is retiring.
Ms Robinson said: “This is the third acquisition we have now acted on for John and Peter. Not only does this deal keep the Eastleigh Lakeside Miniature Railway operating, but it also secures its future for generations of rail enthusiasts.”
Directors Mr Bryant and Mr Kerr said: “Eastleigh Lakeside Miniature Railway is a treasured asset for both the town and the wider region. Clive has done a phenomenal job in creating and running the railway - the line has some of the finest facilities for a railway of this size in the country.
“We are looking forward to bringing our enthusiasm and expertise to the line, working alongside the team of staff and volunteers to continue Clive’s efforts and ensure a bright future ahead.” Eastleigh Lakeside Miniature Railway runs on weekends and school holidays throughout the year.
