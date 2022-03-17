The company, which had offered a design-to-build steel construction service that was used by schools, universities and the hotel industry, closed the gates at its Hopper Hill Road factory three weeks ago.

The insolvency specialists handling the winding up of the business, Kingsbridge Corporate Solutions of Hull, has now instructed auctioneers Eddisons CJM to sell off the assets of the company in an online auction that is scheduled to end at 1pm on Wednesday, March 23.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddisons CJM director, Paul Cooper, said: “The company apparently got hit by a triple whammy that started when the outbreak of the Covid pandemic caused delays in the delivery of their steel supplies, which hit their project completion deadlines, and then on top of everything else supplies started doubling and trebling in price.

Equipment set to be auctioned off.

“We’re seeing a lot of challenging issues for companies involved in or dependent on energy-intensive industries such as steel and plastics, as well as food processing. The auction extends to 125 lots and includes some good quality machinery, tools and equipment, much of it general purpose. We’re not only getting interest from buyers in this country but also from the continent.”

The star of the show is expected to be a Kaltenbach steel processing line that even in used condition can sell for in excess of £100,000.

In addition to the factory machinery and equipment, the auction will also see a number of lots of furniture and equipment from the company’s offices going under the hammer.