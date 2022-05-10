The Toulson Court Bed and Breakfast has won the prestigious award in the 20th annual Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards for Hotels announced today by Tripadvisor.

Located on Columbus Ravine, a stone's throw from Peasholm Park, the B&B is run by James and Angela Rusden, who took over the business in June 2016 after relocating to Scarborough from Pontefract, West Yorkshire for a "quieter life" following a period of ill-health for Mr Rusden.

"We were amazed the first time! It was mission impossible the first time and to do it again is phenomenal. After the first time we thought we were on the pedestal for people to knock us off so we never thought we'd get anywhere near it this year, but to win it again is absolutely amazing and to beat all these other places is fabulous," said Mr Rusden.

The award-winning owners are set to receive a visit from Scarborough's Mayor Cllr Eric Broadbent and Janet Deacon, Scarborough Council's Head of Tourism and Culture, this morning to congratulate the pair on their win and kick off the celebrations.

"As a business, we're very successful and have a lot of direct business so during the summer we're 90 per cent full and we'll fill up very, very quickly," Mr Rusden said. "But I don't want to miss the opportunity to help shine the spotlight on Scarborough. There are so many great places to visit and so many brilliant things to do and fabulous accommodation for people to stay at."

Mr Rusden revealed that at first, he did not believe they had won for the second time and thought someone was "having a laugh" before contacting Tripadvisor to "make sure it's right and let it sink in".

Revealing their secret to success and what makes The Toulson Court unique, Mr Rusden said: "Clean, comfortable bedrooms and a fantastic breakfast, but the main thing is the relationship with our guests and my wife and we cater for everybody's needs go out of the way for people. We're friendly faces, we ask people how they're doing, and it's genuine.

"The uniqueness of any B&B has to always be the owners and what they do and how they do it. We love what we do."

Mr Rusden said Toulson Court has since made some changes to the way they operate to ensure "everybody feels comfortable".

"Covid was obviously a worrying time for everyone but we're now on the other side of it. We're back up and running and the guests are coming."

Mr Rusden added: "It's amazing that an everyday, family-run, two-person team has been so successful and achieving this award is phenomenal for us. We can't believe we've really done it. The first time we did it, it was amazing. This time unbelievable two times on the trot. Roll on the third time next year!"