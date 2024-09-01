Scheme to help East Yorkshire creative industry businesses opens to second cohort

The Creative Growth initiative, delivered by the HEY Business Growth and Skills Hub, will welcome its second round of participants on Tuesday, September 10, with a third round also set to begin in October.

Participants complete six workshops with additional peer learning sessions and receive one-to-one support from experienced business mentors, which remains available beyond the end of the programme.

The scheme aims to help businesses “increase their commercial clout”.

Christina Colmer McHugh (left), Entrepreneur in Residence and Course Facilitator at the University of Hull, with members of the first Creative Growth cohort at one of the workshops.

Andrew Richardson, creative growth manager at the HEY Business Growth and Skills Hub, said: “We’re seeing ambitious and growth-orientated creative businesses coming forward because others have recommended the programme for the quality of the advice and support and the access to external investment.”

The programme is open to sectors including marketing and PR, IT, audio and visual media, design, fashion, crafts and performing arts.