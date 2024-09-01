Scheme to help East Yorkshire creative industry businesses opens to second cohort
The Creative Growth initiative, delivered by the HEY Business Growth and Skills Hub, will welcome its second round of participants on Tuesday, September 10, with a third round also set to begin in October.
Participants complete six workshops with additional peer learning sessions and receive one-to-one support from experienced business mentors, which remains available beyond the end of the programme.
The scheme aims to help businesses “increase their commercial clout”.
Andrew Richardson, creative growth manager at the HEY Business Growth and Skills Hub, said: “We’re seeing ambitious and growth-orientated creative businesses coming forward because others have recommended the programme for the quality of the advice and support and the access to external investment.”
The programme is open to sectors including marketing and PR, IT, audio and visual media, design, fashion, crafts and performing arts.
The workshops take place in the University of Hull’s Business School or at the premises of creative businesses and cover growth dynamics, marketplace motives, innovation, finance, the art of pitching, and investment.
