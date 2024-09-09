Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which is involved in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, already employs around 450 people in the town and its new facility on Scarborough Business Park is around 500m from its existing site on Cayton Low Road.

The new building, which is already under construction, will be triple the size of its existing facility in Scarborough and is due to open early next year with current staff relocating and new workers being hired.

Schneider Electric specialises in the manufacture of low-voltage switchgears which protect and distribute electricity and are crucial to the rollout of sustainable and energy-efficient operations such as EV charging infrastructure and net-zero buildings.

An impression of how the new Schneider site will look once completed in Scarborough

The company said it is expanding its presence in Scarborough to help meet increased demand for electrical equipment to drive the UK’s move to cleaner energy including renewable energy sources, electric vehicles, and energy-efficient buildings.

Schneider Electric said the site “is a blueprint for sustainable design and operations in the manufacturing industry” with the aim of being a net-zero plant and having 30 per cent of its energy being supplied by a solar energy system.

Kelly Becker, President at Schneider Electric, UK & Ireland, Belgium & Netherlands, said: “Sustainability is at the core of our purpose, culture and business. We’re proud to be investing in and developing innovative solutions which will deliver immediate and lasting decarbonisation in the UK, while bolstering the creation of local, green jobs in Yorkshire.

“The region has long been part of our operational presence in the UK, and we’re excited to expand this as part of our commitment to investing in the UK’s green economy. The new facility in Scarborough represents a pillar of innovation in net-zero, and one which will be an industry benchmark for the transition to sustainable, energy efficient buildings.”

The announcement has also been welcomed by Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

He said: “This huge investment from Schneider Electric will not only safeguard existing jobs but create 200 new ones. Increasing investment is a mission at the heart of this government, and our modern Industrial Strategy will help us deliver long-term, stable growth that supports skilled jobs.

“Our commitment to becoming a clean energy superpower is steadfast, and investments like these in North Yorkshire make a huge contribution to bolstering the UK as a leader in energy management and automation. We’re showing investors that Britain is back as a stable place to do business, helping to secure the investment needed to make every part of our country better off.”

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, added: “York and North Yorkshire has a well-established and thriving manufacturing sector, which is home to an abundance of leading and specialist companies. So, it is fantastic to see Schneider make this huge investment in their future in Scarborough.

“This new manufacturing facility will drive new, quality jobs in Scarborough and help us go beyond net-zero to become England’s first carbon negative region. Leaders like Schneider attract other manufacturers, and we welcome investment as we look to become a production and advanced engineering hub of excellence.”

Schneider Electric will be the anchor tenant of the new building, which will be managed by principal contractor Caddick Developments.

Alistair Smith, Associate Director at Caddick Developments, said: “As a long-standing Yorkshire business with sustainability at its heart, we are delighted with Schneider Electric’s commitment to Scarborough Business Park which further bolsters our strong track record of delivering industrial projects throughout the UK as we seek to build developments that support people, community and planet.

“Schneider Electric’s expansion will deliver much-needed jobs for Scarborough and its commitment to the net-zero agenda will ensure that this facility operates as a gold standard for sustainable growth and energy efficiency.”